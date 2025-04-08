Flood control project in Angrabhasa puts 28 traders at risk

Jalpaiguri: The construction of a canal and dam in Angrabhasa under Nagrakata Block, aimed at preventing recurring floods, has triggered anxiety among local traders who now face eviction. The Irrigation department has issued a 30-day notice to 28 shopkeepers in the Angrabhasa-II Gram Panchayat area to vacate the land to make way for the project.

This sudden notice has left the traders in distress. Most have been doing business in the market for the past 40 to 50 years and say they have no alternative means of livelihood. The lack of relocation options and financial support has deepened their concerns.

“We’ve been here for decades. If we are evicted now, we don’t know where we’ll go. We are willing to pay lease money if needed, but we want to continue our business here,” said Tajimul Rahman, a medicine shop owner. Fellow traders Tapas Kumar Roy and Narayan Chandra Das shared similar worries, fearing they may end up on the streets with their families.

The traders allege they received no prior communication or time to prepare. Their appeal is for a fair solution that considers their long-standing presence and dependence on the market.

Speaking to the press, Gaurav Bhowmik, SDO of the Banarhat Subdivision Irrigation department, said: “We have issued notices to all the traders. If they possess valid documents, they should approach the department within the stipulated time. Otherwise, the shops will need to be cleared.”