Flight with cracked window makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

A Mumbai-bound flight had to make an emergency landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata after a crack was spotted on the window pane of the aircraft.

A SpiceJet flight SG-515, took off from the Kolkata Airport for Mumbai at 6.17 a.m. on Wednesday. However, in the mid-air, the cabin-crew noticed a crack on the window-glass of the flight. Soon after, the pilot was alerted of the same. The pilot then contacted the air traffic control at Kolkata airport requesting an emergency landing. After receiving a clearance nod, the flight landed at the airport.

A total of 176 passengers and six cabin- crews were on board. The aircraft landed safely without anyone being harmed. However, the situation had created a momentary panic among those on-board. The passengers disembarked safely and the necessary repair-work has started.

Sources said that the alertness of the cabin crew, prompt decision by the pilot and quick clearance by the air traffic control team of the Kolkata airport averted what could have resulted in a mishap.

Experts said the window panes of an aircraft have three layers consisting of the outer, middle and inner panes. When both the outer and middle panes break, then all the pressurization in the airplane would escape leading to decompression in the passenger cabin.