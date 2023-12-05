‘Flight service likely to start from Balurghat in 2024’

BALURGHAT: A three-member-delegate team from the State Transport department and Rites.com visited Balurghat Airport on Tuesday, triggering hope to start the flight service from Balurghat from the beginning of 2024.



Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Banik, Deputy Land Reforms Officer (DLRO) said: “With the initiative of the state government, the team visited Balurghat Airport on Tuesday to see its infrastructure for the flight service. The team expressed hope to start this service soon.

As per the recommendation of the team, the concerned South Dinajpur district administration will work on it. A complete setup is already here to start the air service from Balurghat. If it needs some more requirements, the work will be started accordingly.”

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, said: “We hope to be able to fly from here in the next few months. Balurghat Airport is in a good condition, including a large runway. The state government is particularly interested in operating flights from here. The Chief Minister herself has repeatedly mentioned the matter.”

According to him, a team of Rites visited on Tuesday.

“They have been entrusted by the state government with the task of preparatory works for obtaining Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) license for the commercial operation of the airport. All necessary support is being provided by the district administration,” he said.

Balurghat Airport is located in Mahinagar. The airport, spread over at least 50 acres, saw its last flight in the 1980s.