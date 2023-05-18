Flight service between Malda and Kolkata likely to begin soon

malda: A 9-seater passenger flight operating between Malda and Kolkata is likely to start very soon. Currently, a similar service connects Cooch Behar and Kolkata.



A pilot and a security officer of the agency in charge of flight services in Cooch Behar recently visited the Malda Airport in this regard.

Apart from certain infrastructure improvements that needed to be made, the airport is ready to operate flights from Malda to Kolkata. The services will begin as soon as these issues are resolved.Additional District Magistrate (General) Malda, Vaibhav Chowdhury, said: “One pilot and a security officer of the agency visited Malda airport recently. They were satisfied with the runway length and other things. Some infrastructural work like separate terminals for arrival and departure, and security issues like baggage scanning are to be done. Then we may begin operating 9-seater flight services. A proposal in this regard will be sent by the agency to the concerned department.”

The agency in charge of the air services in Cooch Behar is eager to begin a similar flight service from Malda because of the demand for services in Cooch Behar. According to reports, tickets for flights between Cooch Behar and Kolkata are being booked seven days in advance.Similar flight services from Malda have long been sought after.