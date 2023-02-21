Flight operations between Cooch Behar & Kolkata inaugurated

cooch behar/siliguri: “We do the hard work and they take the credit,” remarked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri. The Chief Minister’s oblique remark was directed at the BJP-led Union government in connection with the inauguration of the Kolkata-Cooch Behar flight on Tuesday.



The Cooch Behar-Kolkata flight was inaugurated by Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India on Tuesday. At around 1.59 pm the nine-seater plane touched down on the runway of Cooch Behar airport. The plane had started its journey from Dumdum airport with 5 BJP MLAs from Cooch Behar. “This flight service of Cooch Behar has started under the “Udan” scheme of the central government and with the cooperation of the state government. It will fly with nine passengers for now. There are plans to introduce bigger planes and more flight services in the coming days,” stated Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister.

This flight will run on the Cooch Behar to Kolkata, Kolkata to Jamshedpur and Jamshedpur to Bhubaneswar route. There were five passengers traveling to Kolkata on the first day from Cooch Behar. Residents of Cooch Behar are happy as the flight service from Cooch Behar to Kolkata has started.

“The Cooch Behar Airport was made by us. There was a canal here. We spent more than Rs. 250 crores to build the airport here and today the BJP MLAs are waving their hands (bye bye) from the plane. That too the plane is a single engine one and not a double engine. There is a great risk in single engine planes. The life of passengers could be jeopardized owing to this. Only 9 people can travel in this. What is the use?” questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a Government programme in Siliguri on Tuesday.

She stated that the State has come up with an airport in Malda. “We have allotted 108 acres for the upgradation of Bagdogra Airport so that night landling facilities can be installed. In Andal also we have made a big airport. We have built 27 helipads in the State. We will construct and BJP will wave off the flags,” scormed Banerjee.