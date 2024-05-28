Flight operations at Kolkata airport resume after 21 hrs, several flights diverted

Kolkata: After remaining suspended for 21 hours due to Cyclone Remal, flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata resumed on Monday morning.



The airport authorities wrote on its social media handle: “Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 08:59 hrs, after it was closed for flight operation yesterday in view of Cyclone Remal.”

The first flight to depart on Monday was IndiGo’s Kolkata-Port Blair flight at 8.59 am while the first one to land in Kolkata was SpiceJet’s flight from Guwahati. It landed at 09.50 am, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) top official said.

According to information shared by the airport officials, there were about nine flight diversions. Three Air India Kolkata bound flights were diverted to Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati.

The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.

On May 26, about 394 flights that were scheduled for arrival or departure, including domestic and international flights, were suspended from Sunday noon to Monday 9 am. This included 170 domestic tentative departures and 26 international tentative arrivals.

According to the information shared by Kolkata airport, from 9 am to 3:30 pm on May 27, the total number of domestic flights in both arrival and departure was 77.

The total number of international flights in both arrival and departure was 9.