Flight connecting Kolkata-Abu Dhabi to fly from March 15

kolkata: The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, on Thursday, announced that a new flight connecting Kolkata with Abu Dhabi will be launched on March 15.



In an issued statement, Kolkata airport authorities said that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, one of the low-cost carriers, has announced the launch of its new direct route connecting the ‘City of Joy’, Kolkata, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s capital, Abu Dhabi. The new flights between NSCBI Airport, Kolkata, and Abu Dhabi International Airport will operate thrice a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Passengers can now book direct flights from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi and vice-versa as bookings have already begun for the said flights. An Airbus A320 aircraft has been provided for this route.

As per this flight’s schedule, flight 3L169 will leave Kolkata at 21:05 pm and arrive at Abu Dhabi at 1:05 am. Flight 3L168 will leave Abu Dhabi at 14:25 pm and arrive at Kolkata at 20:20 pm.

Kolkata is well connected with the Middle East via airlines such as Fly Dubai and Emirates which run flights between Kolkata and Dubai. Qatar Airways runs a flight from Kolkata to Doha. Other international destinations to which flights are available from Kolkata include Bangladesh, Vietnam, Bangkok, and Singapore, among others.

However, the number of international flights, compared to the domestic ones, is yet to see an increase to pre-pandemic levels. The number of flights running on international routes from Kolkata is limited. There is no direct flight connecting Kolkata with Europe, or even the United States (US); a demand that has often been raised. Fliers from Kolkata travelling to Europe or the US, and those arriving at Kolkata from these destinations need to make stopovers at Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore because of the absence of direct flights to the city.