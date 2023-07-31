Flex signs trigger debate in pol circles

While all political parties have started groundwork for 2024 Parliamentary elections, flex signs appeared in different areas of Raiganj town in North Dinajpur district demanding that candidates for the Raiganj Parliamentary seat should be the sons and daughters of the soil. It was signed “Citizens of North Dinajpur”.

The flex signs in Bengali stated “No more deprivation. For elections to the No. 5 Parliamentary Constituency of Raiganj for the forthcoming election no outside candidates but only sons/daughters of the soil should be made candidates.”

A section of leaders of CPI(M), TMC and Congress claimed that such signs have been put up by a section of disgruntled BJP leaders against their existing MP. On the other hand, BJP leaders claimed that the opposition had done it.

In 2004, Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi had won with a Congress ticket from Raiganj. He was a resident of Kaliyaganj. In 2009, his wife Deepa Dasmunshi won in the same seat. Though she was a resident of Kaliyaganj, she had to spend most of her time in Kolkata and Delhi. Md Salim of CPI(M), a resident of Kolkata, won from Raiganj in 2014. Debasree Chaudhuri of BJP, a resident of Balurghat of South Dinajpur, won from Raiganj in 2019.

Secretary of North Dinajpur Congress Committee Tushar Guha said: “Both Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi and his wife were son and daughter of the soil. We do not believe that candidates must be sons of the soil. Considering the language and colour of the poster, we think they were put up by a rebel group of BJP against their MP Debasree Chaudhuri.”

The spokesman of North Dinajpur TMC committee Sandip Biswas said: “Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri did not do any development in her constituency. A section of BJP leaders have realised that if she is given a ticket in the next election, she will surely be defeated. So, they have put up a demand for a local candidate.”

Avijit Joshi, BJP leader of Raiganj, said: “BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri did a lot of development work, including rail connectivity, for Raiganj along with the Head Post Office. It is an attempt of opposition parties to create trouble.”