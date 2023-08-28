Flash floods devastate Dooars

Jalpaiguri: Several areas in Dooars have been inundated due to heavy rainfall since Sunday night. Banarhat and Binnaguri have experienced flooding from the flash flood of River Hatinala, originating from Bhutan. Aside from hundreds of submerged houses, numerous traders have suffered losses as water entered shops in Banarhat Town.



Furthermore, the walls of Banarhat Girls’ School have been breached. Meanwhile, Railway connections on the BG-3 line from New Jalpaiguri to Alipurduar Junction have been temporarily halted due to a collapse near Banarhat Railway Station. Reports indicate that water has also entered several tea gardens, including Banarhat and Telipara.

Following the incident, the Jalpaiguri district administration initiated a rescue operation on Monday morning. District Magistrate Moumita Godara stated that around 350 individuals trapped in water have been rescued and relocated to safety.

According to local sources, the water level in Hatinala River began rising after 11 pm on Sunday due to heavy rains in the Bhutan Hills and Dooars. Subsequently, the water gradually spread to Banarhat town. Anjana Chowdhury Pal, a local resident, commented: “Every monsoon, water from Hatinala submerges the area. However, this time the situation is markedly different, with water entering hundreds of houses. Shops along the roadside were also flooded.”

Saurav Alamgir, a local businessman, shared: “Equipment worth lakhs of rupees was damaged when water entered my shop. This is an unprecedented incident.”

Seema Chowdhury, Sahakari Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, visited Banarhat after receiving the news. She reported: “Houses belonging to several laborers of Banarhat tea garden have been destroyed. Their belongings were swept away by the water. Traders had stocked garments for the upcoming Puja, all of which were ruined by the water. Nevertheless, the administration, local leaders, and Trinamool workers have all contributed to the rescue efforts.”

It has also come to light that work has been halted in a section of Lakshmi Para Tea Garden due to waterlogging damage. District Magistrate Moumita Godara said that Civil Defence and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue operations at Banarhat. Adequate supplies of dry and cooked food, as well as drinking water, have been arranged for the rescued individuals. The local Block Development Officer (BDO) has been tasked with assessing the water damage.

Additionally, the district Health department has been instructed to take measures to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases. As water levels recede on Monday, the situation appears to be gradually coming under control.