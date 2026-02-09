Fix unsafe buildings or shut them: KMC warns owners

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a clear warning to owners of privately run markets to carry out immediate repairs to unsafe buildings or face closure.



Citing risks to public safety, the civic body has decided to act firmly against dilapidated market structures across the city.

Kalighat Market, Jadubabu’s Market, Amiyababu’s Market, and Bowbazar Market are reportedly among those identified as structurally dangerous. Despite repeated warnings over the years, no major repair work has been carried out, allegedly due to inaction by owners and objections from shopkeepers. Civic officials say these markets continue to function under conditions that pose serious threats to life.

Shopkeepers are operating under weakened roofs while thousands of customers visit these markets every day. In the past, parts of ceilings and other structures have collapsed, leaving people injured.

The issue was reportedly raised during a recent KMC House meeting by Trinamool Congress councillor Minakshi Gangopadhyay, who sought details on steps taken against unsafe buildings and markets, including Amiyababu’s Market in the Shyambazar area.

Responding, Mayor Firhad Hakim said renovation work was underway in corporation-owned markets and that plans had been prepared for several others. He said private market owners had been repeatedly warned about the dangers and asked to undertake repairs.

“Earlier warnings did not work. Since these are private markets, the corporation cannot directly carry out repairs. Keeping people’s lives in mind, strict notices are now being issued—either repairs are done or the markets will be shut,” the mayor said.

Hakim added that the law department has been asked to examine the legal steps needed to close markets that fail to comply. Renovation plans are also being prepared for civic markets at Park Circus and Lansdowne.

Sources said talks with the owners of Jadubabu’s Market have failed. A list of unsafe markets and buildings has been sent to the building department, which has begun issuing notices. To encourage redevelopment, the corporation is offering benefits such as additional construction rights that can be sold or rented out.