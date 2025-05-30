‘Fix Manipur’: TMC junks PM’s ‘crisis’ talk, fires 5 salvos at failures of BJP

Darjeeling/ Alipurduar/ Kolkata: Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Alipurduar left many in the tea belt and the Gorkha community disappointed, as expectations for a political resolution to the Gorkha impasse and a clear commitment to include the excluded Gorkha communities in the Scheduled Tribe list went unfulfilled.

Instead, the Prime Minister’s focus on the “Panch Sankat” (five crises), including the corruption narrative, drew sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Tea garden workers and residents of North Bengal voiced frustration over the lack of attention to their long-pending concerns. Accusing Modi of diverting attention from the BJP-led Centre’s failures, the TMC posed five ‘counter-questions’ in response to the PM’s remarks about crises allegedly affecting Bengal.

In a post on X, TMC called upon the PM to first “fix the mess” in Manipur, which witnessed a severe crisis for over two years. “Modi ji listed 5 ‘Sankats’. Let’s talk facts,” the TMC said in its official X handle. Coming to other posers, the party said: “Women’s safety? From Unnao to Hathras, @BJP4India’s track record is soaked in silence and shame.”

“Youth hopelessness? Paper leaks, NEET scam, and 45 per cent unemployment - BJP’s national gift to students,” the regional party said.

“Corruption? Half your Cabinet is out on bail. Irony died a slow death,” the party said, turning the corruption charge towards the Modi Cabinet. The party also reiterated the claim that “Bengal was denied MGNREGA and Awas Yojana funds due to your (Modi) government’s

vendetta politics”.

At a rally in Alipurduar on Thursday, PM Modi addressed thousands who had gathered in anticipation of announcements on North Bengal’s development and relief for tea garden workers. However, no specific measures were declared, leaving most disappointed.

During his address, Modi focused on broader political issues, criticising the TMC government in Bengal for what he described as “five major crises” facing the state — violence, insecurity for women, youth unemployment, systemic corruption and the deprivation

of the poor.

“The TMC government is blocking the implementation of central welfare schemes, even for tribal communities. Tea estates are shutting down, and workers are losing their jobs. Why is Trinamool so cruel?” Modi also accused the ruling party of opposing the 2022 presidential nomination of a tribal woman, alleging a lack of concern for tribal welfare.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, workers of the Centre-run Banarhat Tea Estate staged a protest demanding payment of pending wages, provident fund dues, gratuity and other entitlements.

BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista had earlier assured that the PM would be the harbinger of long-awaited news for the region but it turned out to be a dampener for many.

“The PM who had earlier assured that the dreams of the Gorkhas are his dreams, failed to even utter the word ‘Gorkha’ in his Alipurduar address on Thursday. If the BJP MP and MLA of Darjeeling even have a single drop of Gorkha blood they should resign from their posts within 24 hours,” demanded Keshav Raj Pokhrel, spokesperson, BGPM.