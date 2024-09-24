Five UGB profs ranked among world’s top 2% scientists

Malda: The University of Gour Banga (UGB) is once again in the spotlight, proving its excellence in research activities. In a recent international survey conducted by Stanford University, five researchers from the university have been recognised among the top 2 per cent of scientists worldwide.



This prestigious acknowledgment includes a total of 260 scientists from West Bengal, with representatives from North Bengal University and Raiganj University also making it to the list. Notably, three professors from the Geography department at Gour Bangla University—Swadesh Pal, Sunil Saha and Arijit Das—along with Sanatan Das from the Mathematics department and Shyamapada Mondal from Biology, have earned this distinction. Sunil Saha, a resident of Birbhum, specialises in Meteorology, while Sanatan Das, hailing from West Medinipur, focuses on Electromagnetic Hemodynamics and Bioengineering. Arijit Das from Purulia studies Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Shyamapada Mondal, also from Birbhum, researches Clinical Medicine and Ecology.

Stanford University conducts this annual survey to evaluate the performance of scientists globally, assessing research excellence across 54 fields based on metrics such as publication output. The findings were published in the Public Library of Science (PLOS) on September 16, highlighting 2,23,152 researchers worldwide, including 5,351 from India. The recognition of UGB’s faculty reaffirms its standing in the global academic community. Professor Sanatan Das expressed his happiness regarding this achievement, stating: “I want to share this success with students, teachers, and researchers.” Similarly, Professor Arijit Das dedicated this honor to the university’s students, emphasising the importance of their contributions.

Pabitra Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor of UGB, praised the faculty, expressing pride in having world-class researchers at the university and said: “I am very much optimistic that the number of recognised professors will continue to grow in the future.” Biswajit Das, acting registrar, echoed this sentiment, asserting that UGB’s faculty would maintain their presence among the world’s top researchers through continued excellence in research work.