Five TMC members injured in attack by miscreants in Islampur

Raiganj: Five TMC members were injured when miscreants armed with lethal weapons attacked them at Ataldangi More in Kamlagaon Sujali Gram Panchayat (GP) under Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Monday night.

Three of the injured are undergoing treatment in Islampur sub-divisional hospital.

The miscreants also damaged seven bikes belonging to the TMC members.

Reportedly TMC members were going to Dhulikapur on bikes from Radhaguchh to attend a marriage party in the house of Noori Begum, the Pradhan of Kamalgaon Sujali Gram Panchayat. The attack took place enroute.

Jamshed Ali, one of the injured TMC members said: “We had an invitation to a marriage party. When we reached near Ataldangi More, suddenly a group of miscreants armed with lethal weapons intercepted us and told us to go back home.

They ordered us not to visit the Pradhan’s house. When we did not listen to them, they attacked us. Five of our members received injuries. Three of them were admitted to Islampur sub-divisional hospital. They also damaged our bikes.”

Abdul Hoque, the president of TMC of Kamalgaon Sujali Gram Panchayat said: “We urge the police to arrest the miscreants immediately. Jasprit Singh, the Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police district said: “We have started an investigation.”