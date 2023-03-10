Five skulls, body parts of animals recovered; 3 arrested

The North 24-Parganas forest division recovered several items associated with illegal wildlife trade and arrested three persons in this connection from the Dum Dum area on Wednesday night. Five human skulls were also recovered.

“Preliminary investigations and interrogation of the accused persons revealed that they were associated with black magic, however, we are not ruling out their involvement in illegal wildlife trade with the nature of articles seized from them,” a senior official of the state Forest department said.

A raid was conducted at 96, Dr MN Saha Road in the Jorapukur area and two persons were arrested. The prime accused in the case Sourav Chowdhury is, however, absconding. He is an employee of an urban local body.