Five Sikkim residents held for dumping garbage

Siliguri: Five residents of neighbouring Sikkim were arrested by the cops of Bhaktinagar police station on Wednesday for illegally dumping garbage at the dumping ground here.

The arrested have been identified as Santosh Gurung, Utthan Bahadur, Anup Thapa, Santosh Chhetri, and Sabong Tamang. The incident came to light on Tuesday when officials from Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) intercepted three trucks carrying garbage from Sikkim. The trucks were apprehended before they could illegally dispose of the waste at the dumping ground in Siliguri.

Mayor Gautam Deb expressed strong disapproval of this act, terming it a violation of environmental regulations and a disregard for the city’s cleanliness. The SMC subsequently filed a complaint with the police, based on which the five were arrested. All the accused were produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday.