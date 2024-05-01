Five police personnel awarded for dedication and integrity by state police

Jalpaiguri: Five police personnel from the Jalpaiguri district were awarded medals by the state police for their dedication and integrity.



Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, presented the medals during a ceremony at Jalpaiguri Police Line on Tuesday. Additionally, eight police personnel bid farewell, and scholarships were awarded to 22 children of police personnel for their outstanding performance in secondary and higher secondary examinations.

Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat remarked: “Police personnel who demonstrate exemplary work are selected for these medals. Furthermore, on this day, medals were also presented to those who have dedicated 40-42 years of service to the people.”

During the event, out of the total of six police personnel from the Jalpaiguri district, five were honoured with Seva Medals and one with a Nishtha medal. Gautam Mukherjee, a retired police officer, received the Nishtha medal.