Five months’ unpaid wages trigger protest at Malda MCH

Malda: Normal services at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) have been severely disrupted on Wednesday with contractual workers launching a cease work demanding payment of five months’ pending salaries and other benefits. The protest, which began on Tuesday morning, caused immense hardship to patients and their families, with attendants seen carrying patients into wards due to the absence



of support staff.

On receiving information about the agitation, chairman of English Bazar Municipality and MMCH Rugi Kalyan Samiti Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury rushed to the hospital. MMCH Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) Prosenjit Bar also

reached the spot.

The agitating workers staged a demonstration in front of them, raising slogans and placing their demands. Addressing the protesters, Choudhury said: “Cease work in a hospital cannot be tolerated. At the same time, if any company is depriving workers of their rightful dues, that will also not be accepted.” He added: “I will speak to the concerned agency and try to resolve the issue at the earliest.” Echoing similar sentiments, Superintendent Bar stated: “The matter will be taken up with the contractor. We are trying to find a solution so that hospital services are not affected and workers get justice.”

The contractual workers alleged that they are employed under a private agency which has withheld their salaries for the past five months. Animesh Roy, one of the agitators, complained of irregularities in Provident Fund (PF) and ESI benefits, constant surveillance, lack of rest during long duty hours and threats from the company.