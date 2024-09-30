Five miscreants arrested in Raiganj, robbery plan foiled

Raiganj: In a major breakthrough ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, Raiganj police successfully thwarted a potential robbery by arresting five miscreants from the Rupahar area near the local crematorium late Sunday night. They are identified as Rahul Paswan, Binod Chowdhury, Gopal Chakraborty, Subhankar Ghosh and Ramkrishna Sarkar all residents of different villages of Raiganj.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the police raided the location and prevented what could have been a major crime. According to reports, the group of miscreants, estimated to be around twelve in number, had gathered with the intention of orchestrating a robbery. However, the timely intervention by Raiganj police resulted in the arrest of five gang members, while seven others managed to escape.

Biswasroy Sarkar, inspector-in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, confirmed the arrests. “We suspect that the group was planning to carry out a robbery. We have detained five of them, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining members of the gang,” he said.