Five injured in Chopra political clash

Raiganj: At least five persons, reportedly supporters of the BJP, were injured following a clash with TMC activists at Kachakali market under Chopra police station in North Dinajpur district on Sunday night. The incident, triggered by the hanging of party flags, has heightened political tension in the area ahead of the assembly elections. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Central forces have been deployed, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.



Nitya Paul, an injured BJP member, said: “We had put up party flags on shops in Kachakoli market with the consent of shop owners. Soon after, a group of TMC activists objected and asked us to remove the flags. When we refused, an altercation ensued.

They immediately attacked us with sticks and stones. Our Mandal President, Budhu Singh, sustained serious head injuries. Four others were also injured.

However, TMC leaders denied the allegations, claiming that the clash broke out between BJP workers and local residents over putting up flags without prior permission.

A senior Police officer of Chopra Police Station informed that central forces have been deployed on the spot to maintain peace. An investigation is on.