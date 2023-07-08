Five, including 3 TMC workers, dead in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Murshidabad district has accounted for five deaths that included three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers since Friday night in connection with the Panchayat polls. The ruling Trinamool Congress has demanded a repoll alleging political violence unleashed by the Opposition. Repoll has been demanded in certain booths in Bharatpur, Hariharpara, Domkal and Raninagar areas.



A Congress worker and one from CPM have also been victims of poll-related violence.

Reports of hurling of bombs and incidents of intimidating voters by brandishing arms throughout the day reached the office of the State Election Commission from different parts of the district.

Murshidabad had witnessed sporadic incidents of violence during the process of submission of nominations for the Panchayat polls too. Trinamool worker Babar Ali (40) was killed after being allegedly beaten up by some miscreants at Kapasdanga Sasthitala area under Beldanga Police Station on Friday night.

Babar and another person were sitting at a tea stall when some miscreants attacked the two with sharp weapons. They were rushed to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital where Babar was declared brought dead. Locals alleged that Congress-backed miscreants were involved in the incident.

On Saturday morning, a TMC worker identified as Yasin Sheikh was killed allegedly after some miscreants hurled bombs in the Nazirpur area under the Rezinagar Police Station.

Another TMC worker, Sabiruddin Sheikh’s body was recovered from an empty field at Khargram. It has been alleged that Sabiruddin, a resident of Naldwip village, was hit with a sharp weapon that led to his death. Congress has, however, denied the allegations.

A Congress worker of Nowda and a CPM worker from Lalgola were allegedly killed by Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants on Saturday.

A clash broke out at Raninagar between CPM and TMC in which 24 persons were injured. There were allegations of a TMC worker and a Congress worker sustaining bullet injuries at Kusiberia in Domkol.

On the first day of nomination too, Ratanpur in Khargram had witnessed the death of a Congress worker.