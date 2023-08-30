Five held with heroin worth over Rs 1 crore

of the state police seized heroin worth over Rs 1 crore from Howrah Railway Station and from Basudevpur on Kalyani Expressway on Tuesday and arrested five drug smugglers, including a woman.

According to STF officials, on Tuesday evening, acting on a tip off, a STF team was keeping an eye around platform number 18 for two suspects carrying narcotic elements. After Gitanjali Express reached the Howrah Railway Station, the duo, identified as Arshi Siddiqi of Sahibabad at Gaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Mahesh Prasad Jaiswal of Beadon Street area, was spotted. During the search, police found two packets of heroin weighing about 86 grams. Later a case was registered at Howrah Government Railway Police Station.

In another incident late on Tuesday night, the STF cops were keeping an eye on Kalyani Expressway at Basudevpur area under Barrackpore Police jurisdiction when they spotted three suspects.

During search, police found about 450 grams of heroin and 2.665 kg power powder which was to be mixed with heroin to increase sedative power. Later, a case was registered at the Basudevpur Police Station and they were arrested.