Five held, one detained for cheating in exam

Siliguri: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested 5 and detained one candidate on the charges of cheating in the examination centres of West Bengal Public Service Commission for Food Sub Inspector post in Siliguri.



Examinations took place in different schools on Saturday and Sunday in Siliguri. On Saturday, three candidates, namely Tanmoy Paul, Mohammad Saddam and Anand Das were caught red-handed with mobile phones when they were allegedly cheating in Bharti Hindi High School under Pradhannagar Police Station. Another examinee Sumangal Chowdhury was arrested with an electronic device in Netaji High School in Siliguri. Another candidate namely Jayjit Das was arrested by the Matigara police station from the exam center of Kabi Sukanta High School with a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, police detained another candidate with an electronic device from Tarai Tarapada Adarsha Vidyalaya in Siliguri on Sunday. Five of the arrested were produced at Siliguri court. The police are investigating the whole incident.