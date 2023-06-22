Five held in connection with the unnatural death of two women in Kestopur

Five persons were arrested by the cops of Baguiati Police Station in connection with the unnatural death of two women in Kestopur on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday morning Gopa Roy and her daughter Sudeshna Roy were found dead inside their rented flat in Prafullakanan of Keshtopur. During probe, cops came to know that Gopa’s elder brother Goutam Dey who is a contractual staff of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with four others had taken money from several people by promising to completing mutation process and arranging trade licences.

It is alleged that recently, some of the people who gave money to Goutam went to the flat made Gopa and her brother to get the money back. After they left, Gopa and her daughter felt humiliated. It is suspected that on Sunday after Goutam left home, the mother-daughter duo committed suicide.