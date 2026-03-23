Five held from city hotel for ‘abducting’ J&K youths

Kolkata: Five persons were arrested from a hotel in the Pragati Maidan area for allegedly abducting two youths from Jammu and Kashmir, in a joint operation by the J&K Police and Kolkata Police on Friday night.



According to sources, the two youths from Gandhinagar in Jammu were lured by the accused on the pretext of arranging jobs in Australia. They were brought to Kolkata and confined in a hotel in the Pragati Maidan area for the past few days.

During the investigation of a case registered on March 10, police at Gandhinagar police station traced the suspects’ location to Kolkata and contacted the city police.

A team from Gandhinagar subsequently arrived in Kolkata.

On Friday night, the J&K Police team, assisted by the Kolkata Police Detective Department, conducted a raid at the hotel, rescued the two youths and arrested five accused — Md. Sameer Ansari, Prashant Ray, Praveen Kumar, Vanshu Mujal and Sushil Ram. All the accused are residents of Panipat

in Haryana.

They were produced before the Alipore Court on Saturday, where their transit remand was granted.