Five held for running drug trafficking rackets

The Siliguri Metropolitan police cracked a drug trafficking racket and arrested five people in separate raids in Siliguri on the same day. Drugs worth about Rs 35 lakh have also been seized.

Subhendra Kumar, ADCP of Siliguri Metropolitan said: “Teams of police and Special Operation Group (SOG) jointly conducted raids in three different areas and seized banned medicines worth about Rs 35 lakh. Further investigation is on.”

In one case, Khalpara Out Post Police and SOG raided an apartment and arrested two people along with 3,000 pieces of yaba tablets, 100 packets of banned drugs in Mahananda Para. Around Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from there.

In the other case, SOG and Bhaktinagar police arrested two men with 15 bottles of banned cough syrup and 66 pieces of drug injections in Vidya Chakra Colony area. In the third case, a woman was apprehended with 17 kg of cannabis from the Check Post area by the Bhaktinagar police and SOG. All the accused will be produced before the court on Thursday.