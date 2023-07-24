Five Bangladeshi women & three traffickers arrested

Siliguri: Based on a tip-off, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station jointly apprehended five Bangladeshi women for illegally entering India from Bangladesh and three Indian agents suspected of trying to traffic them, in the wee hours of Monday from New Jalpaiguri area.



The agents have been identified as Jhantu Roy, a resident of Bakravita; Phani Roy, a resident of Shalugara and Sanjay Roy, a resident of Ashighar near Siliguri. According to police sources, the agents lured the women from Bangladesh by assuring them of lucrative jobs in India.

According to the police, a group of traffickers left Dhaka with these five women on Saturday. They reached the border area on Saturday night. There the traffickers dropped the women. Thereafter, these five women entered India illegally through the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Domohana area of North Dinajpur.

The three Indian agents then received the women from the border area of North Dinajpur and brought them to the area adjacent to NJP station in Siliguri. Based on a tip-off, the SOG and NJP police jointly raided the area and arrested the eight individuals.