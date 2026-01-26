Five arrested with 2.4 kg brown sugar

Malda: Malda police arrested five persons and seized 2.4 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 2 crore during a raid at Kaliachak.

Acting on a tip-off about drug manufacturing in a mango orchard at Shershahi, police reached the spot while the accused were allegedly preparing the contraband.

Though some fled, five—Taslim Sheikh, Abdullah Sheikh, Tajel Sheikh, Rajib Sheikh and Mur Selim Sheikh—were arrested. SP Avijit Banerjee termed it a major seizure and said the crackdown on drug trafficking will continue. A search is on

for absconders.