Five arrested over assault on BJP leaders in Nagrakata flood zones

Jalpaiguri/Alipurduar: The Jalpaiguri Police have arrested five people in connection with the assault on Malda North MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh, who were attacked by locals while visiting flood-affected areas in Nagrakata earlier this week.

Following heavy overnight rain on Saturday, the Bamon Danga–Tondu region under Nagrakata Police Station was ravaged by floods that swept through the predominantly tribal belt, destroying homes and claiming several lives.

On Monday, the two BJP leaders visited the devastated area to meet affected residents. However, as they tried to enter the worst-hit zone, a group of unruly youths allegedly launched a violent attack, leaving both leaders injured.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the assault and later visited the hospital to inquire about Khagen Murmu’s condition. Following the incident, the BJP lodged a written complaint with Nagrakata Police, naming nine individuals as the alleged assailants. Acting on the complaint (Case No. 140/25), police arrested Ekramul Haque, Shahnur Alam, Gobinda Sharma, Tofayel Hossain, and Etwa Oraon between Wednesday and Thursday.

The accused were produced before the Jalpaiguri District Court on Thursday amid tight security. They have been charged under Sections 163(2)/171(2), 118(2), 351(3), and 61(2)/3(5) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police have arrested one person in connection with the attack on Kumargram BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon, who was distributing relief materials to flood victims on Tuesday in Bittibari village, near the India–Bhutan border. According to the complaint, two CISF personnel with the MLA were assaulted, and an attempt was made to snatch their rifles. Kumargram Police arrested Ashutosh Mondal for attacking the MLA, but Manoj Oraon criticised the probe, saying the main culprits remain free.