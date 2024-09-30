Five arrested on charges of gang-raping 13-year-old

Siliguri: Five youths were arrested on the allegations of gang-raping a 13-year-old. The incident happened in a village under the Kharibari block. The accused have been identified as Rajesh Paswan, Rahul Paswan, Jahadish Paswan, Uday Ram and Fani Sahu, all are the residents of the same area.



Out of the accused, Rajesh was taken into police remand for two days, while the rest were sent for 14 days of judicial custody when they were produced at Siliguri Court. According to family sources, the incident occurred on Wednesday night. However, the complaint was lodged on Saturday night at Kharibari Police Station, based on which the police arrested the accused on Sunday.

Sources said that on Wednesday night, the minor had gone to a nearby forest with her two siblings. At that time, the five accused came and forcefully took the girl to a pumphouse in the area where they allegedly raped her.

Her two siblings, who were with the girl, ran home and narrated the incident to their family members. Immediately, all rushed to the pumphouse and rescued the girl.

The accused fled the spot upon seeing them.

Sources further stated that some villagers tried to cover up the incident.

They held a kangaroo court in the village and tried to negotiate. However, the grandmother of the victim refused to negotiate and eventually lodged the complaint at the police station on Saturday.

Binod Kumar Meena, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Naxalbari said: “The accused have been booked under the POCSO act. Investigation has already started.”