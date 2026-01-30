Five arrested for theft from forest bungalow

Alipurduar: Police have arrested five persons, including a temporary forest department worker, for allegedly stealing furniture and valuables from an abandoned forest bungalow inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district.



A large quantity of illegally stored teak logs were also seized during the operation.

The incident took place in the Rajabhatkhawa range under Kalchini Police Station. Taking advantage of the prolonged closure of forest bungalows following orders of the National Green Tribunal, the accused allegedly removed items from a bungalow located behind the Rajabhatkhawa Butterfly Park.

According to forest department sources, stolen items included wooden doors, beds, dressing tables, air-conditioning units, and wash basins. After the theft came to light, the forest department lodged a written complaint at Kalchini Police Station on January 27.

During the investigation, police detained a temporary forest worker, whose interrogation led to the identification of the other accused. All five were subsequently arrested, and the stolen furniture was recovered. A significant quantity of teak logs stored illegally were also seized during the raid.

Kalchini Police Station officer-in-charge Amit Sharma confirmed the arrests and said the recovered furniture and teak logs have been handed over to the Forest department. “A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and all five accused have been produced before the Alipurduar district court,” he said.