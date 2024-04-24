Five arrested for gangraping 17-year-old

Siliguri: A 17-year-old minor was allegedly gangraped in a tea garden area under Naxalbari Block. Police have arrested five accused in the case. The incident caused a stir in the area.



The accused have been identified as Dinesh, Darpan, Anup, Rebatush and Ashish, all residents of Satbhaiya Tea Garden in Naxalbari. All the accused are aged between 18 and 22 years.

According to police, the minor who was a resident of a tea garden area in Matigara Block went to Naxalbari to attend a marriage function on Sunday. On Monday night, a youth who was known to her took her to a tea garden where the five accused allegedly raped her. On Tuesday morning, one of the accused dropped the girl near her home. After seeing her health condition, the family members of the victim came to know about the incident.

On the same night, the family members along with about 40 villagers went to Naxalbari Police Station and lodged a written complaint. Within an hour of the complaint, police detained seven people, including some minors and brought them to the police station.

After the victim identified them, five were arrested. All the accused were booked under POCSO Act and produced at Siliguri Court on Wednesday.