Fisherman killed in tiger attack in Sunderbans

Kolkata: In a tragic incident on Friday morning, a 21-year-old fisherman from Kultali, Tapas Haldar, was killed in a tiger attack while catching crabs in the Sunderbans. The youth, along with three companions, had ventured into the protected forest area despite restrictions hoping to collect crabs.

According to Forest department sources, the group had anchored their boat near a creek when the Royal Bengal Tiger suddenly emerged from the dense mangroves and pounced on Tapas. Before anyone could react, the tiger dragged him deep into

the forest. His companions alerted nearby forest guard camps and a search was launched immediately. After hours of combing the area, officials recovered the mutilated body from inside the core region. The incident has once again highlighted the recurring threat fishermen and honey collectors face in the Sundarbans, where human–tiger conflicts often turn fatal.

The Forest department has initiated an inquiry and is assessing compensation for the victim’s family. Last Friday, another fisherman, Sambhu Sardar lost his life after being attacked by a tiger. Two deaths in one week raises concern about the safety of this area.