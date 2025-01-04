Fisherman dies in tiger attack at Sunderbans

Kolkata: A fisherman died in a tiger attack at Sunderbans on Saturday. The victim, identified as Ganesh Kahar (47), was a resident of Choto Mollahkhali under Sunderban Coastal police station area. The incident occurred when Kahar along with two other fishermen — Basudeb Halder and Gopal Baidya — went for fishing at 4 number Gajikhali under Sajnekhali range. According to sources, the fishermen were attacked by a tiger while they were catching fish. Kahar was the first on whom the big cat pounced and his two friends tried their best to drive away the tiger but failed. Kahar died on the spot. Halder and Baidya claimed that the tiger tried to drag Kahar into the dense forest but they somehow prevented it.

The state Forest department is verifying whether the fishermen had the permit to travel to that site for fishing.