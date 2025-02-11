‘Fisheries NOC must for construction near waterbody’

Kolkata: The Fisheries department has reportedly issued a directive that mandated obtaining of no objection certificates (NOC) from it in case of any constructions on land adjoining a waterbody.

Such a move by the state comes in the wake of several incidents relating to the tilting of buildings.

The causes for several of these were attributed to illegal construction after filling up water-bodies. Some were stated to be the results of faulty engineering. The directive reportedly states that NOC is required for construction on land adjacent to any canal, river or wetland. Without this, the structure will be declared illegal. It was learnt earlier such NOC was required from the Fisheries only in cases where the land was once a wetland but now it has been extended to lands adjoining water-bodies.

It was further learnt that a directive has been sent for the formation of a task force in districts that will monitor construction works. In case of violation, the Fisheries department will take measures for the demolition of the structure. It needs to be also ensured that no construction near any water body disrupts the ecological balance.

Such a move also comes in the wake of allegations that often constructions are illegally taken up on wetlands by filling it up. Such change in the character of land often fails to reflect in official records.

Recently, the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department had issued a circular making it mandatory for developers to submit soil test reports along with building plans when the structure is located within a distance of 15 metres from a waterbody and when the plot directly abuts to Metro or Railway line.