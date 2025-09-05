Fisheries dept to release 2.6cr guppy fish to curb dengue

Kolkata: The state Fisheries Department is aiding dengue and malaria prevention in Kolkata and adjoining areas by releasing guppy fish into ponds to control mosquito breeding.

“Guppy, a freshwater fish that has emerged as a cheap and effective weapon against mosquito-borne diseases, in drains, water bodies and concrete reservoirs. We have started releasing guppy fishes in the clogged waterbodies in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. This year, 1 crore guppy fishes will be released,” said Biplab Roy Chowdhury, state Fisheries minister, in response to a query from Atin Ghosh, TMC MLA from Cossipore- Belgachia, during the question-answer Session at the state Assembly.

The department plans to release 2.6 crore fish across the state this year. The minister added that the fish will also be made available for sale to individuals interested in releasing them in open reservoirs or other waterlogged areas.

The Fisheries minister said that his department has decided to install 3306 Satellite-Based Maritime Safety Assistant System, popularly known as transponder, in 3306 trawlers and 3956 motorboats. Harnessing satellite connectivity, the device will allow fishermen to send distress messages from any location and detect shoals of fish in the deep sea in advance. In case of sudden illness, it provides a special arrangement for quick medical assistance. If a trawler meets with an accident in the deep sea, the device is equipped with a facility to send an SOS so that immediate interventions can be made.

This innovative technology has been developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A total of 500 trawlers in the Contai sector of East Midnapore and the Diamond Harbour sector of South 24-Parganas have already been fitted with transponders.