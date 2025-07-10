Fisheries dept targets 3,636 tribal villages under DAJGUA scheme

Kolkata: The Fisheries Department has identified 3,636 villages for implementing the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), a transformative initiative aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable development in tribal regions through pisciculture.

All selected villages have a population of over 500, as per the last Census, with at least 50 per cent of the inhabitants belonging to tribal communities. A Fisheries Department official said individuals taking up pisciculture will be eligible for a 90 per cent grant.

However, if they form a community group, the grant will be increased to 100 per cent. The scheme is intended to ensure sustainable livelihoods among tribal populations through fish farming.

On Thursday, the department observed National Fish Farmers Day to recognise the crucial role of fish farmers in ensuring India’s food security and to promote sustainable aquaculture practices. Fishermen from across the state attended the programme held at Nalban Food Park.

Minister-in-Charge Biplab Roy Chowdhury said the department has begun rejuvenating several fish markets across the state to help fish sellers earn a better living.

“We have already identified several markets that require development. Along with infrastructure upgrades, we will also provide freezers for fish storage. This will allow unsold fish to be preserved and sold the next day,” said Roy Chowdhury.

He added that the department is prioritising training for fishermen. Over the past two years, around 60,000 individuals have received training.

This year, the target is to train one lakh fishermen. “Proper training can ensure a monthly income of at least Rs.15,000 for a fisherman,” the minister said.