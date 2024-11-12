Fish trader shot at in Bongaon

Kolkata: A fish trader was shot by unknown miscreants at Bongaon in North 24-Parganas on Monday morning.

The injured fish trader identified as Asit Adhikari was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to another hospital in Kolkata for better treatment.

According to sources, Adhikari lives in the Bakshipally area in Bongaon. On Monday morning, he went to a pisciculture lake in Kalupukur area. While he was returning, an unknown miscreant reportedly arrived at the spot riding a motorcycle. After stopping the two-wheeler, the miscreant allegedly fired two rounds of bullet of which one hit on Adhikari’s back. As soon as Adhikari fell on the ground, the miscreant fled.

Local people rushed Adhikari to Bongaon Hospital where his initial treatment was done. However, due to a critical condition, Adhikari was shifted to another hospital in Kolkata. Police have registered a case on charge of attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. A probe is underway to identify the accused and nab him.