‘Fish politics’ on poll platter: Mamata roasts Modi over production claims

Kolkata: Fish, the heart of Bengali kitchens, took centre stage on Thursday as Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee fiercely countered PM Modi’s claims on Bengal’s fish production and supply, turning the quintessential staple of Bengali cuisine into a fiery point of contention in the election battle.



She hit back at Modi’s allegations over fish production in Bengal, accusing him of misrepresenting the facts.

The remarks came amid an intensifying war of words ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls. Earlier, speaking at a campaign rally in Haldia, Modi claimed that while BJP-ruled states have made significant progress in fisheries, Bengal has failed to achieve even self-sufficiency. He cited the success of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in boosting fish production elsewhere.

Addressing a rally at Agarpara in North 24-Parganas, Mamata Banerjee asserted that Bengal remains a major fish-producing state and dismissed the allegations. “I heard that today, he said, there is no fish production in Bengal, while Bihar is producing more and exporting. But you do not allow people to eat fish in Bihar. Here we purchase fish from markets and eat,” Banerjee said.

She further alleged that restrictions on non-vegetarian food exist in several BJP-ruled states. “You do not allow people to eat fish, eggs and meat in Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Shops are being shut down,” she claimed.

Banerjee also noted that Bengal previously relied on fish imports from Andhra Pradesh, but this is no longer the case, urging the Prime Minister to check the facts before making claims.

Responding to Modi’s claims that Bengal still depends on fish imports and that the TMC government failed to boost production over the past 15 years, Banerjee maintained that fish is widely available across markets and forms an integral part of the state’s culture and economy.

“People here are free to eat as per their choice. We do not interfere,” she said, adding that Bengal also exports meat and fish products.

She added: “Hilsa is now being produced in large quantities within Bengal itself, backed by scientific initiatives at the Diamond Harbour centre. Earlier, we had to depend on Bangladesh or even Hyderabad to meet demand, but the state is now self-reliant in fish production. From conserving small indigenous fish to issuing dedicated cards for fishermen, the progress in this sector is clearly visible.”