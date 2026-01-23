Fish, meat removal from Bengal–Assam VB menu shows BJP’s ‘monolithic mindset’: TMC

Kolkata: Linking PM Modi’s alleged “Mughals” remark on fish-eating Bengalis to the alleged exclusion of fish and meat from the Vande Bharat sleeper train menu, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of targeting Bengali identity.

TMC alleged on social media that the BJP-led Centre was imposing cultural and dietary choices on Bengalis, citing reports that fish and meat were removed from the menu of the Vande Bharat train between Bengal and Assam. The party claimed the service now offers only vegetarian options, calling it a “monolithic mindset” that ignores the strong non-vegetarian culinary traditions of both regions.

“First they policed our votes. Now they’re policing our plates. Just days ago, @narendramodi was busy boasting about giving Bengal a new Vande Bharat sleeper train. What he didn’t mention however is that on the Vande Bharat train running from Bengal to Assam, fish and meat have been taken off the menu. A train connecting two regions where people cherish non-vegetarian food now offers only vegetarian options.”

“This is the natural extension of a mindset where: The Prime Minister derides fish-eating Bengalis as “Mughals” Diktats are issued banning fish in Delhi. A poor street vendor is brutally assaulted for selling chicken patties Today it’s what we eat. Tomorrow it’s what we wear. Who we love. How we live,” TMC added.

Trinamool Congress often alleged that Bengalis who consume fish have previously been mocked, and there were instances where fish sales were allegedly restricted in parts of Delhi. “What we’re witnessing is the “Banchte Chai, BJP Tai” model, where Bengalis are pushed into submission by Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars imposing monolithic, homogenised identities on our plural ethos. Bengal will not take lessons on identity from those who neither understand nor respect it,” TMC further wrote on X.