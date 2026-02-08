Fish found dead along 4-km stretch of Karala

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri witnessed a recurrence of mass fish deaths in the Karala River on Sunday, more than a decade after a similar incident was reported in 2011. From early morning, large numbers of mature fish were found floating dead along the river, triggering concern among residents and the administration.



According to local sources, the incident has affected nearly a four-kilometre stretch of the river, from College Para to Samajpara Ghat. Several high-value fish species, including helicopter catfish, rohu and olive barb, were found dead. Many locals rushed to collect the floating fish before authorities intervened.

Officials of the Jalpaiguri Fisheries department reached the spot and collected samples of river water and dead fish for laboratory examination to ascertain the cause of the deaths. Meanwhile, the police and Jalpaiguri Municipality issued repeated warnings urging people not to consume the fish, citing serious health risks.

Poisoning of the river water is suspected, drawing parallels with the 2011 incident. Local resident Dipanjan Boxi said such occurrences were becoming alarmingly frequent despite administrative warnings.

Jalpaiguri Municipality chairman Saikat Chatterjee said several quintals of fish had died and attempts were made to sell the collected fish in local markets. “The sale and purchase of local fish have been banned for seven days at Boyelkhana Market, Dinbazar and Station Market. Police have been directed to take strict action,” he said.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen said the Fisheries department had been instructed to investigate the incident thoroughly and that awareness drives were underway to prevent consumption of the dead fish.