Fiscal 2024-2025: Bidhannagar civic body increases Budget for road development by Rs 21 crore

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased the Budget for road development works by about Rs 21 crore during the 2024-25 fiscal.



The Budget was placed on March 7 and was passed on Monday at the BMC headquarters in Salt Lake.

According to the Budget passed, the road development budget for 2024-25 is Rs 51 crore, including Rs 34.30 crore for concrete roads and Rs 16.70 crore for bitumen roads. For the financial year 2023-24 the revised Budget for road development was Rs 29.70 crore.

This apart, BMC has allotted Rs 62 crore for its water department works. The tender process for the renovation of 15 overhead water reservoirs across Salt Lake has been completed and the work will start soon. For the purpose about Rs 28.28 crore has been granted already.

Moreover, the BMC has decided to impose a 1 per cent conservancy charge and 0.7 per cent sewerage charge on the annual property value from April 1 across its jurisdiction.

Earlier the charges were collected from 10 wards which are the core Salt Lake areas. BMC has also increased the councillors’ funds to intensify more developmental work. The amount has been fixed at Rs 70 lakh which was earlier Rs 50 lakh.