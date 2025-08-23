First UG merit list out on WBCAP, over 3L students allotted seats

Kolkata: After a long delay caused by a legal impasse over OBC reservations, the first merit list for undergraduate admissions to government and government-aided higher education institutions across Bengal was published on Friday through the centralised admission portal (WBCAP).

State Education minister Bratya Basu announced the development on his X handle, expressing relief after the prolonged wait. “The first merit list for undergraduate admissions has been published today. Due to legal complications, the process was delayed, causing deep concern for students, parents, and us as well. At this new juncture in your academic journey, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to all students,” he wrote.

According to the Higher Education department, a total of 3,09,667 valid applicants have been allotted 4,02,557 seats across 7,232 subjects in 460 colleges under 17 universities. Admissions against this list, upon payment of the requisite fees, began on Friday and will continue until August 25. Physical verification of admitted students at the institution level will be held between August 23 and 27. Classes, originally scheduled to begin on August 1, will now start on August 29.

The WBCAP portal was launched on June 17, with applications open from June 18 to July 30. This year, 3,59,768 students registered on WBCAP—1,69,067 male, 1,90,677 female and 24 other gender. Of them, 50,101 were deemed invalid due to incomplete or fake applications.

As per the revised admission schedule, an upgrade round of Phase I will be conducted from August 31 to September 3, with verification on September 4, 6, 8 and 9. A mop-up round (Phase II) begins on September 10, with applications accepted until

September 13.

The merit and allocation lists for this round will be released on September 16, followed by admissions on September 16-17. Another upgrade round is scheduled for September 21-23, with verification on September 23-25.