First time in 68 yrs, Bengal enters top 10 in National School Games

Kolkata: For the first time in 68 years, Bengal has secured a place among the top ten states in the National School Games 2024-25, finishing in the 7th position.

The state participated in 28 disciplines in the prestigious tournament. According to a School Education Department official, Bengal’s athletes excelled in individual events like yoga, gymnastics, and judo, while also delivering strong performances in volleyball, beach volleyball, table tennis, and football.

The West Bengal State Council for School Games and Sports, which conducts sports activities under the School Education Department, manages a dedicated portal — wbscsgs.in — for school games and sports.

The School National Games are held in three categories: under-14, under-17 and under-19. Players are selected through subdivision-level trials, followed by inter-subdivision competitions that form district teams. From the district level, the state team is chosen across various disciplines.

“This time we constituted a four-member team of sporting experts to handle technical aspects and introduced a convenor system at the state level to track talented players. Earlier, due to information gaps, some promising athletes — even those in India camps — missed out on state selection. This year we ensured that no deserving player was left out,” an official said.

The official added that Education minister Bratya Basu has taken a keen interest in school sports, ensuring proper logistical support for participants. Players, who previously travelled in sleeper class, were provided AC 3-tier or 2-tier train travel this year. For events in Jammu and Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh, airfare was arranged. “Standards of food, dress, and other essentials have also improved, contributing to the athletes’ performance,” he said.

He further noted that over the last two to three years, participation in school games has risen by 30-40 per cent, reflecting growing interest among students.