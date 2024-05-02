First & third rankers ‘owe success to their parents and teachers’

Cooch Behar, Balurghat: Resilience and determination saw both Chandrachur Sen of Cooch Behar clinching the top spot in the West Bengal Secondary Examination 2024 with and impressive score of 693 out of 700; battling heavy odds Udayan Prosad of South Dinajpur ranked 3rd in the state with an impressive score of 691.



Chandrachur, a student of Ram Bhola High School in Cooch Behar resides with his parents, Moushumi Sen, a homemaker, and Sushanta Sen, a businessman, in the Rail Ghumti area of Ward 9 in Cooch Behar town. Following the announcement of the results, leaders from various political parties, educators and social activists thronged to his home to congratulate him.

Chandrachur’s exceptional performance showcased his prowess across various subjects, scoring 99 in Bengali, 99 in English, 100 in Mathematics, 97 in Physical Science, 98 in Life Science, 100 in Geography and 100 in History. Reflecting on his son’s success, mother, Moushumi Sen stated: “He always aimed high and today’s accomplishment is a testament to his determination.” Expressing his elation, Chandrachur stated: “I am thrilled, but this is just the beginning. I aim to perform even better and pursue higher education. I owe my success to my parents, teachers and tutors who supported me throughout. There was no fixed study routine for me. Besides academics, I enjoy drawing, recitation and singing. Although I’m not keen on sports, my favorite players are Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the future, I aspire to pursue a career in the medical field and become a doctor.’ “

Chandrachur also offered advice to future secondary school candidates, emphasising the importance of self-confidence and resilience in both academic and personal endeavours. Tapan Kumar Das, headteacher of Ram Bhola High School, praised Chandrachur’s exceptional performance.

Udayan Prosad, a student of Balurghat High School, ranked third in the state. Expressing gratitude to his parents he acknowledged that without their support, this success wouldn’t have been possible. “I focused on consistent studying, dedicating 6 to 7 hours daily without strict adherence to study schedules. I do praise my school teachers and tutors for their invaluable assistance, especially considering my father’s occupation as a full-time worker for a political party, which posed financial constraints on my family,” he stated. Despite these challenges, he remains determined to pursue a career in medicine to serve the underprivileged. “Beyond academics, I enjoy reading storybooks and watching sports whenever time permits. I have passion for education and my aspiration to support my parents independently in the future,” he said.

Offering advice to future Madhyamik exam candidates, Udayan emphasised the importance of mastering textbooks within the syllabus, dismissing the effectiveness of guidebooks.

Udayan’s father, Umesh Prosad, praised his son and said: “It is my commitment to supporting my son’s aspirations to serve society as a doctor.”

Srijit Saha, headmaster of Balurghat High School also commended Udayan’s achievements.