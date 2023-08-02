First they (BJP) fan communal violence & then they can’t control it: Mamata

Condemning the communal riot in Haryana and the ongoing violence in Manipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP is dividing people, country and humanity just to win elections.

Commenting on the remarks of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that the state cannot provide security to all, Mamata said though she agrees that a government cannot give blanket security to each and every individual, but pointed out that a government should also not provoke its own people, based on caste and creed. “BJP is dividing the country and states. At least try providing security and give them peace,” she remarked.

She further said: “Today, the entire country is burning. The states of Haryana and Manipur are burning. There is an atmosphere of terror across the country. The entire North East is either burning or crying, be it Mizoram, Manipur or Arunachal which they have forgotten. They (BJP) are the ones fanning communal violence, and then they can’t control.”

She added: “Every state, including those governed by BJP, is being incited with communal violence. This is being done with elections in mind. Remember, one can fool some people some time but one cannot fool all the people all the time. This communal tension has started because the BJP is playing a dangerous and nasty game. They are dividing the people, the country, and humanity just to win elections.”

Mamata also remarked: “The ‘Double-Engine’ government lies doubly. They make fake videos but when things happen in their state, all the criminals are forgiven. I am hearing the Prime Minister will speak on the Manipur issue only on August 10, and not before that. Why? This is nothing but dictatorship. Make no mistake, Team INDIA will fight the battle.” She pointed out that the next meeting of INDIA parties is likely to take place in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Banerjee came down heavily on Governor CV Ananda Bose for constituting ‘special cells’ and accused him of overstepping his boundaries.

“This is not the work of the Raj Bhavan. This is the state government’s right, but still the Governor is unnecessarily interfering. The Governor is calling people from other states to constitute an experts’ team. Why is the Governor overstepping his boundaries,” she questioned.

Banerjee also maintained that the rule is that the state will send three names for Vice-Chancellors, and the Governor will choose from them. “Even during erstwhile Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s era, we have fought, but he never overstepped his boundaries. Today, the current Governor is merely parroting BJP’s diktat. I am not blaming the Governor, I am blaming the Centre because these actions are being done at the Centre’s behest,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on Mangalahat in Howrah a portion of which was gutted in a fire last month, Banerjee said the market is situated on a private land and the Chief Secretary will soon speak with the owners. “If they agree, the state will purchase the land and if they do not, we will take legal recourse,” Banerjee said, reiterating that her government will lend full support to the businessmen associated with Mangalahat.