First sem exam of PG students postponed by Jadavpur University

Following an allegation against a teacher of Jadavpur University for alleged “indecent proposal”, the first-semester examination of post-graduate students, which was supposed to be held from Friday, was postponed by the varsity authorities.

The victim claimed to have e-mailed her complaint to the Registrar and Jadavpur Police Station. However, according to a section of teachers, the girl was caught copying in her semester examination. A scholar had allegedly caught the student copying the answer to a particular question. Following this, the Head of the Department (HoD) was called and she was given two alternatives–either to cut the answer that she had copied or take a fresh copy for the exam. Soon after this episode, a complaint was filed, it was alleged.

According to a varsity source, the teachers and scholars had raised concerns over invigilating the examination. They further raised doubts on whether they will be able to hold any student accountable if they were found cheating. To find a solution, a teacher-student committee meeting will be held before the next examination date.

In a notice dated February 23, it was stated: “Due to unavoidable circumstances and as directed with reference to the request of HoD, Adult Continuing Education and Extension, the rest of the M.A. first year first semester Journalism and Mass Communication examinations scheduled to be held from 23/02/2024 remain postponed until further order.”

The varsity Registrar Snehamanju Basu had stated that the complaint was forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as per university rules for investigation. The teachers’ organisation have also sought ICC investigation and demanded that if the teacher is found responsible then action should be taken, but if found false, action should be taken against the student too.