First preparatory meet held for 2025 Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: The district administration in South 24 Parganas officially kicked off the preparations of Ganga Sagar Mela 2025 with District Magistrate Sumit Gupta chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday in the presence of state Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra and concerned officials of different line departments.



“An eight-member committee was formed which will examine and submit a report on what measures can be taken for restoration of beach number 2 that suffered damages

due to erosion.

The committee was asked to submit its report before the next meeting, the date of which has not been finalized yet. The beach is connected to Kapil Muni Ashram through a road running straight,” said an administrative official present in the meeting.

The committee will conduct a field visit on Friday and accordingly will prepare the report. SDO Kakdwip, BDO Sagar, Executive Officer of Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority, Executive Engineers (one each) from Irrigation, Public Health Engineering and Public Works Department, SDPO Sagar and OC Gangasagar Coastal Police Station are in the committee.

Gupta said that the dredging of Muriganga River should start early to ensure the smooth passage of vessels along with pilgrims during the fair.

The line departments were advised to start their respective work for hassle-free Gangasagar Mela. A record one crore 10 lakh people across the country took holy dip at Sagar Islands this year, surpassing all previous records.