First phase of primary teacher interviews from December 30

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) announced that the first phase of interview-cum-viva voce and aptitude test for recruitment of primary teachers will begin on December 30.

According to a notice issued on Wednesday, interviews in the first phase will be held on December 30 and 31 for candidates who have opted for the English medium.

The board said the process will be conducted centrally under its direct supervision and monitoring. The viva voce and aptitude test will carry five marks each.

The recruitment is being conducted for 13,421 posts of assistant teachers in government-aided and government-sponsored primary and junior basic schools.

The recruitment notification was issued on September 25.

Applications were screened and classified by medium, category and district-wise before the interview schedule was finalised.

Candidates shortlisted for the first phase have been asked to download their call letters from the Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025 portal and report before the interview board with original documents along with self-attested photocopies for verification.

These include proof of age, academic and professional qualifications, training certificates, caste or category certificates where applicable, and valid identity documents.