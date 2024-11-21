First phase of IT Park in Kurseong to be completed by November 2025

Darjeeling: The construction work of the first phase of the IT Park in Kurseong is expected to be completed by November 2025. Officials from GTA and WEBEL conducted a joint survey of the site to take stock of the progress and to discuss certain components of the second phase.

“We are monitoring the progress of the IT Park regularly. The work has progressed and is expected to be complete as per the stipulated deadline. We saw the drawings and had detailed discussions. Even the authorities from WEBEL were satisfied with the progress,” stated Tobden Lama, Executive Director, Information Technology, GTA. The Kurseong IT Hub is coming up in the existing incomplete multi-level parking building near the Kurseong Polytechnic College. The IT park will have an approximate 1.5 lac sq ft floor area with 30 plug and play modules over 35,618 sq ft and 30 non-plug and play modules over 24,287 sq ft. 5940 sq ft area will be used for food and beverage commercial use and 19,369 sq ft for commercial use. The IT hub will also boast of car parking facility, rooftop futsal ground and badminton court along with a rooftop theater. The foundation stone for the IT Park was laid by Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA on February 4, 2024.

“The ongoing construction work is under the Kurseong Engineering Division of the GTA. There was some delay in construction work owing to heavy monsoons. However 70 per cent civil work is already completed as per the stipulated timeline. We even reviewed the second phase of work. The first phase will be complete by November 2025,” stated Sudarshan Chettri, Executive Engineer, Kurseong Engineering Division. Pegged at cost of Rs 48 crore, the IT hub is being supervised by WEBEL, the nodal agency of the department of Information Technology and Electronics, Government of West Bengal along with the GTA. Aimed at providing opportunities for entrepreneurs of North Bengal, the project is scheduled to be completed within two years. It is one of the important components to transform Kurseong into a “Smart City.”

“Once complete, it will provide a lot of opportunity for educated and skilled youth. It will have huge employment generating potential,” added Lama. Along with this it will also present opportunities for foreign companies to invest in the GTA area. It will also contribute towards revitalising the local economy.