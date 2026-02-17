First phase counselling for Class XI–XII teachers from Feb 24

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will start the first phase of counselling for empanelled candidates for recruitment as assistant teachers at the Classes XI–XII level from February 24.



According to a notification issued on Tuesday, candidates will be able to download their counselling intimation letters from the commission’s website from February 20, when vacancy details for the phase will also be uploaded. The counselling sequence will be notified later.

The first phase, Part I, will cover subjects including anthropology, home science, music, Santali, agronomy, accountancy and physical education. Counselling will begin on February 24 at 10.30 am for anthropology (Bengali medium), home science (Bengali) and music (Bengali), and at 2 pm for Santali in both Bengali and Santali medium.

On February 25, counselling will be held at 10.30 am for accountancy (Bengali medium) and at 2 pm for accountancy (Hindi and Urdu medium), agronomy (Bengali) and physical education (Bengali).

There are 12,445 vacancies at the higher secondary level. The written examination was held on September 14. Results were announced on November 7, followed by the preliminary interview list on November 15. The commission published the final merit panel and waiting list on January 21, containing the names of over 18,000 candidates. The commission said the first phase, Part II schedule for other subjects would be announced later.